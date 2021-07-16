FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canon Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canon in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Canon in the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Canon in the first quarter worth $242,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Canon in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canon in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

