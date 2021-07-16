FY2021 Earnings Estimate for EXFO Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EXFO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

EXF opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of C$3.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.77. The firm has a market cap of C$427.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.06.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

