FY2021 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

