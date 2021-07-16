FY2021 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Increased by Analyst

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

StoneX Group stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,358 in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

