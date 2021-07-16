FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

