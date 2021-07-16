FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Agree Realty Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

