FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Lowered by Beacon Securities

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avanti Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

Avanti Energy stock opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a current ratio of 50.18 and a quick ratio of 50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.87 million and a P/E ratio of -34.32. Avanti Energy has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

