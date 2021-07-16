FY2022 EPS Estimates for TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Boosted by Analyst

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TDK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will earn $8.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TTDKY stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88. TDK has a 52 week low of $99.12 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

