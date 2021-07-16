FY2023 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30. Prologis has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

