Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in comScore by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 652,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in comScore by 1,091.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 601,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $342.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. comScore’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

