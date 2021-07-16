Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Insider Sells $2,664,569.12 in Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) insider Bertil Lindmark sold 83,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12.

Bertil Lindmark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galecto alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Bertil Lindmark bought 2,000 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,520.00.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Galecto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $15,856,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.