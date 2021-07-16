GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of GME opened at $166.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -91.66 and a beta of -2.14. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.91.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $31,985,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

