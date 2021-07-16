Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Get Gannett alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of GCI opened at $4.91 on Monday. Gannett has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $699.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gannett will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.