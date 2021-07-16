Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.83

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 45010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Several analysts have commented on GOTU shares. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.