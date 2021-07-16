Gatos Silver Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,284 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 693% compared to the average daily volume of 414 put options.

Shares of NYSE GATO traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 57,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATO. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Gatos Silver news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,982.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.