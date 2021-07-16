GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GB Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 110,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,276. GB Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

