GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GB Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 110,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,276. GB Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.
GB Sciences Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.