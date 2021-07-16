GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Major Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L Purchases 299,102 Shares of Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 299,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,143,562.02. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 567,454 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $7,422,298.32.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L purchased 50,200 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $601,396.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 121,869 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $1,546,517.61.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

