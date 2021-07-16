Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,013,183 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,013,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $2,114,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $23,912,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETWO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

