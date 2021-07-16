Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

