Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 160,686 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,035,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,686 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $852.24 million, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.