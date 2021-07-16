Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,889,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:OSH opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a PE ratio of -0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.98. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
