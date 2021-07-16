Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GNGBY stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

