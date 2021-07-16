Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,314. The stock has a market cap of $386.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GLAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.