Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MILN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period.

