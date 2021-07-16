Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to announce $285.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $290.50 million. Globant reported sales of $182.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.30.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.37. 156,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,006. Globant has a one year low of $155.56 and a one year high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.