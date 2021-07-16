GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Update

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GOAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. GO Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,226,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 361,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,252 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

