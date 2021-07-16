Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

