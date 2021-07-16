GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $197,071.36 and approximately $150.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006359 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6,901.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000255 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 206.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001204 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

