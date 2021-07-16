Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 571,576 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 571,576 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of AGNC Investment worth $27,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.16 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

