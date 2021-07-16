Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 11,373 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of SEI Investments worth $26,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,113,350.00. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 13,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $820,690.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,250. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

