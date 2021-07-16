Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,304 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,485 shares of company stock worth $5,537,279. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $36.82 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

