Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,457,557 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,457,557 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Starwood Property Trust worth $28,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,497 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

