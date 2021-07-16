Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,798,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $26,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MNRL opened at $19.53 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

