Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GDP stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 million, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 2.08. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.