Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.73. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $782.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $17,287,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $23,454,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,274,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.