Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in June

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Gratomic stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Get Gratomic alerts:

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.