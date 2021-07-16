Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in June

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Gratomic stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.51.
Gratomic Company Profile
