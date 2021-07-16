GravityCoin (GXX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $18,845.35 and $33.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00103887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00145381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,352.69 or 0.99423480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,996,490 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.