Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 6,198 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $45,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $486.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $488.30. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

