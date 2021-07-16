Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,409,239 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $57,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 170.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.8% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.54. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.