Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $42.29 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,686,910 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $42,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

