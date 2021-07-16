Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $47,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 35,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after buying an additional 142,015 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $306.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $175.02 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.