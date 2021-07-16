Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 304,744 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Twitter worth $49,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,500,349 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.73.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.
