Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.55.

TSE:GWO opened at C$37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$23.55 and a 52-week high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

