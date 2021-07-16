GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of GREZF stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. GREE has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

