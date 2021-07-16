Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

