Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure on account of the company’s soft first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line declined year over year and the former also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Decline in the comparable store sales mainly hurt the company’s top line. Margins were dismal during the reported quarter. Also, the company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Management informed that in the second-quarter-to-date (till May 11), comparable store sales were in the negative low-double digits. Nevertheless, the company's flexible supply chain business model coupled with strength in product offerings and store-growth endeavors appear encouraging. It also strives to accomplish its long-term targets.”

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,090. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 366,718 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.