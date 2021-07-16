Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $613,148.18 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of GH opened at $113.62 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
