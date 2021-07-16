Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $613,148.18 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GH opened at $113.62 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 241,418 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

