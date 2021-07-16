Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 38,764 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STC opened at $56.20 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

