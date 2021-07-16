Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,205 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 664.29, a P/E/G ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

