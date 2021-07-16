Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $449,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. WBI Investments lifted its position in Universal by 83.3% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

